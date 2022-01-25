Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Price Target Raised to $220.00 at KeyCorp

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) had its target price upped by analysts at KeyCorp from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.36% from the company’s current price.

MIDD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Middleby from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Middleby from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.13.

Shares of MIDD opened at $187.45 on Tuesday. Middleby has a twelve month low of $129.40 and a twelve month high of $200.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.16). Middleby had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $817.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Middleby will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total value of $54,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MIDD. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Middleby in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Middleby by 410.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Middleby by 190.4% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Middleby in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Middleby in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 99.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

