Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Shares Up 2%

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)’s share price shot up 2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $104.01 and last traded at $100.84. 2,605 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 110,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.85.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Middlesex Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Get Middlesex Water alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $107.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.41 and a beta of 0.38.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.15). Middlesex Water had a net margin of 26.17% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $39.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.00 million. Analysts predict that Middlesex Water will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dennis W. Doll sold 3,000 shares of Middlesex Water stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.45, for a total value of $301,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lorrie Beth Ginegaw sold 495 shares of Middlesex Water stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.37, for a total transaction of $52,653.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Middlesex Water by 567.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 13,332 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water in the 2nd quarter worth about $246,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,726,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. 70.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Middlesex Water Company Profile (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Middlesex Water Co owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. The firm’s services include water production, treatment, & distribution, full service municipal contract operations, wastewater collection and treatment. It operates through two segments: Regulated and Non-Regulated.

Featured Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Middlesex Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlesex Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.