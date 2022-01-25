Miguel M. Calado Sells 2,000 Shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) Stock

HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) Director Miguel M. Calado sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $79,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:HNI traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.54. 126,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,888. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 0.96. HNI Co. has a 12 month low of $32.22 and a 12 month high of $46.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The company had revenue of $586.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.14 million. HNI had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. HNI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.81%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of HNI by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HNI during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of HNI by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of HNI by 182.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of HNI by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

HNI Company Profile

HNI Corp. engages in the provision of workplace furnishings and residential building products. It operates through the following segments: Workplace Furnishing and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment manufactures and markets a broad line of commercial and home office furniture, which includes panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products.

