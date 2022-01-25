MileVerse (MVC) One Day Trading Volume Tops $3.28 Million

MileVerse (CURRENCY:MVC) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 25th. In the last seven days, MileVerse has traded 17.3% lower against the US dollar. MileVerse has a market cap of $33.86 million and $3.28 million worth of MileVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MileVerse coin can currently be bought for about $0.0191 or 0.00000052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002713 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.51 or 0.00050198 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,427.17 or 0.06581116 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.21 or 0.00054793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,782.52 or 0.99733394 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003407 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00049441 BTC.

MileVerse Profile

MileVerse’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,775,221,629 coins. MileVerse’s official message board is medium.com/mileverse . MileVerse’s official Twitter account is @MileVerse_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MileVerse is mileverse.com

MileVerse Coin Trading

