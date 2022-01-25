Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) Trading 2.5% Higher

Shares of Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) rose 2.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.88 and last traded at $26.83. Approximately 247 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 92,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.18.

Separately, New Street Research raised shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -24.47 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.38). Millicom International Cellular had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a negative return on equity of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 2.0% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 599,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,665,000 after acquiring an additional 11,608 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 13.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 523,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,694,000 after acquiring an additional 60,902 shares during the last quarter. Parkwood LLC bought a new position in Millicom International Cellular in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,683,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Millicom International Cellular by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Millicom International Cellular by 2,757.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 67,860 shares during the last quarter. 4.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Millicom International Cellular

Millicom International Cellular SA engages in the cable and mobile services. It operates through the Latin America and Africa geographical segments. The Latin America segment includes the Guatemala and Honduras joint ventures. The Africa segment comprises of the operations in Tanzania. The company was founded on December 14, 1990 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

