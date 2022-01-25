MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $37.86 Million

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded up 20.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. In the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded down 48.5% against the U.S. dollar. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be purchased for about $3.50 or 0.00009382 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MimbleWimbleCoin has a market capitalization of $37.86 million and approximately $168,089.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MimbleWimbleCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $91.19 or 0.00244292 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00015914 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00006496 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002235 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000088 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Profile

MimbleWimbleCoin (CRYPTO:MWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,812,383 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw . The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MimbleWimbleCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MimbleWimbleCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MimbleWimbleCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.