Mina Price Down 32.8% This Week (MINA)

Mina (CURRENCY:MINA) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. Mina has a market cap of $858.96 million and $39.48 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mina coin can currently be bought for $2.39 or 0.00006336 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Mina has traded 32.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002653 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.93 or 0.00050197 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,486.40 or 0.06593709 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00054086 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,719.01 or 1.00027367 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003440 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00049300 BTC.

About Mina

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 359,515,098 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Mina Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

