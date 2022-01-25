MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.21

MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.21 and traded as high as $3.24. MIND C.T.I. shares last traded at $3.13, with a volume of 77,293 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.21. The firm has a market cap of $62.56 million, a PE ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.74.

MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.00 million during the quarter. MIND C.T.I. had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 22.25%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MIND C.T.I. stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO) by 1,024.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,420 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,737 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.21% of MIND C.T.I. worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 17.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MIND C.T.I.

MIND C.T.I. Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and implementation of real-time and off-line convergent billing and customer care software solutions for various types of communication providers. It operates through Billing and Related Services, and Messaging segments. The company was founded by Monica Iancu on April 6, 1995 and is headquarters in Yokneam, Israel.

