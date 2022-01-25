MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.21

MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.21 and traded as high as $3.24. MIND C.T.I. shares last traded at $3.13, with a volume of 77,293 shares traded.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.21. The firm has a market cap of $62.56 million, a PE ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.74.
MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.00 million during the quarter. MIND C.T.I. had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 22.25%.
About MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO)
MIND C.T.I. Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and implementation of real-time and off-line convergent billing and customer care software solutions for various types of communication providers. It operates through Billing and Related Services, and Messaging segments. The company was founded by Monica Iancu on April 6, 1995 and is headquarters in Yokneam, Israel.
