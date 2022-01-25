MintMe.com Coin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $8,824.00 (MINTME)

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. In the last seven days, MintMe.com Coin has traded 36.9% lower against the US dollar. MintMe.com Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.18 million and approximately $8,824.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MintMe.com Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0064 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MintMe.com Coin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,372.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,471.56 or 0.06613245 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.68 or 0.00290791 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $291.63 or 0.00780318 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00009550 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.30 or 0.00065025 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00008534 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.83 or 0.00390215 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $91.08 or 0.00243716 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Coin Profile

MintMe.com Coin (CRYPTO:MINTME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. The official message board for MintMe.com Coin is webchain.network/news/archive . MintMe.com Coin’s official website is www.mintme.com/coin . MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

MintMe.com Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MintMe.com Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MintMe.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MintMe.com Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MintMe.com Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.