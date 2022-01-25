Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (mSLV) Price Up 2.5% This Week

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 25th. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust coin can currently be bought for $22.67 or 0.00061554 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded up 2.5% against the dollar. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a market capitalization of $11.69 million and approximately $331,883.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002716 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00050584 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,443.99 or 0.06636437 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00055518 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,907.44 or 1.00219060 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003305 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00049073 BTC.

About Mirrored iShares Silver Trust

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 515,496 coins. The official message board for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored iShares Silver Trust

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

