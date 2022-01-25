Mirrored Netflix Market Cap Reaches $8.36 Million (mNFLX)

Mirrored Netflix (CURRENCY:mNFLX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 25th. In the last seven days, Mirrored Netflix has traded down 26.8% against the dollar. One Mirrored Netflix coin can now be purchased for approximately $384.61 or 0.01048292 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored Netflix has a market capitalization of $8.36 million and approximately $154,465.00 worth of Mirrored Netflix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002727 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00050125 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,413.09 or 0.06577051 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.01 or 0.00054546 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,648.84 or 0.99889255 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00049427 BTC.

About Mirrored Netflix

Mirrored Netflix’s total supply is 21,732 coins. The official website for Mirrored Netflix is mirror.finance . Mirrored Netflix’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored Netflix is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

Mirrored Netflix Coin Trading

