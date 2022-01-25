Mirrored United States Oil Fund Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.55 Million (mUSO)

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can now be purchased for approximately $60.59 or 0.00165678 BTC on exchanges. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a total market capitalization of $10.91 million and $1.55 million worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002735 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00050263 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,407.96 or 0.06583941 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.79 or 0.00054122 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36,581.31 or 1.00022288 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003298 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00048873 BTC.

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Coin Profile

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 180,129 coins. The official website for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is mirror.finance . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Coin Trading

