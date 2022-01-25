Missfresh (NYSE:MF) Stock Price Up 4.5%

Missfresh Limited (NYSE:MF)’s stock price rose 4.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.48 and last traded at $3.45. Approximately 4,286 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 305,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.30.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Missfresh in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.70 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Missfresh in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.08 price target on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Missfresh in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Missfresh presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.59.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Missfresh (NYSE:MF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $329.32 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Missfresh Limited will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Missfresh during the third quarter valued at approximately $529,000. Luminus Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Missfresh by 82.7% during the third quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 2,044,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,916,000 after purchasing an additional 925,581 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Missfresh during the third quarter valued at approximately $99,432,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Missfresh during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in shares of Missfresh during the second quarter valued at approximately $779,000. 26.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Missfresh Limited operates as an online-and-offline integrated on-demand retail company in China. It. It operates a community retail digital platform that offers fresh produce, such as fruits, vegetables, meat, eggs, aquatic products, and dairy products; and fast-moving consumer goods, including snack foods, light food, cereals, oil, wine, drink, fast food, light food through online e-commerce platform and distributed mini warehouse networks.

