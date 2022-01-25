Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Shares Purchased by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 301,171 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,947 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.43% of Mission Produce worth $5,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVO. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Mission Produce in the 2nd quarter valued at about $880,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Mission Produce in the 2nd quarter valued at about $644,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Mission Produce by 359.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Mission Produce by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 131,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 19,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Mission Produce by 405.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,060,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,037 shares in the last quarter. 21.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AVO opened at $13.92 on Tuesday. Mission Produce, Inc. has a one year low of $13.23 and a one year high of $22.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $983.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.14.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). Mission Produce had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $237.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mission Produce, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AVO shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Mission Produce from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Mission Produce from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mission Produce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Mission Produce from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.67.

About Mission Produce

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

