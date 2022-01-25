Mithril (MITH) Achieves Market Capitalization of $33.84 Million

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 25th. Mithril has a market cap of $33.84 million and $5.96 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Mithril has traded 27.8% lower against the dollar. One Mithril coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0338 or 0.00000091 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00011533 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $114.82 or 0.00307221 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000019 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000404 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000111 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Mithril

Mithril is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mithril’s official website is mith.io . The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Mithril

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mithril should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mithril using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

