Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Cuts Stock Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,466 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,403 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.07% of STERIS worth $13,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in STERIS by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in STERIS during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in STERIS during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in STERIS during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in STERIS by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 307 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on STE. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of STERIS from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of STERIS from $239.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.00.

In related news, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 1,950 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total value of $454,291.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 30,000 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $7,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STE stock opened at $224.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.10 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.71. STERIS plc has a 1-year low of $170.36 and a 1-year high of $248.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $232.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.16.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.17. STERIS had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.43%.

About STERIS

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

