Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 538,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 21,253 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.07% of PPL worth $15,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in PPL by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 33,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co lifted its holdings in PPL by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 19,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in PPL by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 129,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 9,320 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in PPL by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 81,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new position in PPL in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,780,000. Institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

PPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on PPL from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet raised PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPL currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of NYSE:PPL opened at $29.56 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.29 and a beta of 0.76. PPL Co. has a 12-month low of $26.15 and a 12-month high of $30.72.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. PPL had a positive return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 21.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently -97.08%.

PPL Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

