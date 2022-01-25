Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $16.53 Million Stock Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,160,112 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 24,256 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.09% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $16,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HPE. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 591.3% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 394.3% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 3,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

HPE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.81.

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $16.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.22. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $11.85 and a 52-week high of $17.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.02.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.75%.

In related news, SVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 16,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $250,092.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 17,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total transaction of $269,832.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 367,299 shares of company stock worth $6,116,248 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

