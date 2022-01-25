Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Lowers Stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,233 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,787 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.17% of Owens Corning worth $14,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 1.2% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,644 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,221 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,422 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 14,975 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,980 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Shares of OC opened at $92.27 on Tuesday. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $75.44 and a fifty-two week high of $109.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.24.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.06. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This is a boost from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.85%.

In related news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 5,459 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $518,605.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 8,500 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.95, for a total value of $781,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,959 shares of company stock worth $1,490,180 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Owens Corning from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on Owens Corning from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America started coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.17.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.