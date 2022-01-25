Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,967 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,553 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.06% of Northern Trust worth $13,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 52,004 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 53,303 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,690,716 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $425,558,000 after purchasing an additional 116,625 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,982 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 71,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,209,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 9,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,174,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael O’grady sold 48,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $5,726,533.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,505 shares of company stock valued at $7,137,348 over the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NTRS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Northern Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $131.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Northern Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.85.

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $116.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Northern Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $88.20 and a 1 year high of $135.15. The company has a market capitalization of $24.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.95.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.09. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 21.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.16%.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.