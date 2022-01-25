Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Raises Stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 286,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,903 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.08% of Ally Financial worth $14,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Ally Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Ally Financial by 4,925.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Ally Financial by 134.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Ally Financial by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ally Financial by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ally Financial from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.14.

In related news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total transaction of $116,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $139,968.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,540 shares of company stock valued at $2,087,774. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ALLY opened at $46.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a PE ratio of 5.67, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.44 and a 200-day moving average of $50.55. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.33 and a 52 week high of $56.61.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 38.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This is a positive change from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.15%.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

