Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 15,505 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 463,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,505 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.06% of Weyerhaeuser worth $16,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

WY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

NYSE WY opened at $38.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.38 and its 200 day moving average is $37.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $30.87 and a 12 month high of $41.80. The stock has a market cap of $29.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.75.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 24.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.54%.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

