Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 21,173 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 284,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 21,173 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.06% of ONEOK worth $16,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in ONEOK by 77.5% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in ONEOK by 289.5% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its stake in ONEOK by 203.0% in the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the third quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

OKE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ONEOK from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their price objective on ONEOK from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on ONEOK from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.77.

NYSE OKE opened at $58.63 on Tuesday. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $38.90 and a one year high of $66.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.73 and a 200 day moving average of $58.32. The company has a market capitalization of $26.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 10.43%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.38%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.88%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

