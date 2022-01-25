Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 27,490 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 17.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 27,490 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.07% of DTE Energy worth $14,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,133,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,868,458,000 after acquiring an additional 356,074 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 6.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,117,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,800,530,000 after acquiring an additional 998,570 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,555,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,248,454,000 after acquiring an additional 164,760 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 0.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,050,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $784,173,000 after acquiring an additional 17,593 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,375,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $436,179,000 after acquiring an additional 76,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total transaction of $55,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $116.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.75. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $96.40 and a 1-year high of $122.14. The company has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.31.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.11). DTE Energy had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. This is an increase from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 78.32%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DTE. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Edward Jones raised shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.11.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

