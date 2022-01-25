Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 28,826 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 672,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,826 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.07% of KeyCorp worth $14,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in KeyCorp by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 133,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in KeyCorp by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 161,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,487,000 after acquiring an additional 9,160 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in KeyCorp by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 98,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 6,679 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in KeyCorp by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 80,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 11,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in KeyCorp by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 115,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198 shares during the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $24.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $16.69 and a 52 week high of $27.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.93 and its 200 day moving average is $22.21.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 33.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.47%.

KEY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded KeyCorp to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on KeyCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Odeon Capital Group raised KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on KeyCorp in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.63.

In other news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 9,301 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $220,526.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian L. Fishel sold 11,841 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total value of $275,421.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,123 shares of company stock worth $752,465. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

