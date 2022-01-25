Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 507 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,020 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 507 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Paycom Software worth $16,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PAYC. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 670.7% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 315,885 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $156,600,000 after acquiring an additional 274,898 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 73.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 554,395 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $201,506,000 after acquiring an additional 235,120 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 92.1% in the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 437,233 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,921,000 after acquiring an additional 209,611 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,390,072 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,672,128,000 after buying an additional 198,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 94.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 267,072 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,292,000 after buying an additional 129,993 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $392.00 to $380.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $360.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $575.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $500.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $484.86.

PAYC stock opened at $326.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $298.23 and a 12 month high of $558.97. The firm has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $408.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $450.16.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $256.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.26 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 22.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

