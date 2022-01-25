Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 6,180 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,180 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.13% of Robert Half International worth $14,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 9,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 180.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Robert Half International news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total value of $589,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

RHI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Robert Half International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Robert Half International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Robert Half International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.83.

Shares of RHI opened at $109.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.55. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.73 and a 52-week high of $120.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.48%.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

