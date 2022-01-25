Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 6,501 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 192,186 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 6,501 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in V.F. were worth $12,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in V.F. in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of V.F. during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 435.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 959 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

In other V.F. news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total value of $567,575.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VFC. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Williams Capital downgraded shares of V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of V.F. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of V.F. from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of V.F. from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.83.

NYSE:VFC opened at $68.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.42. V.F. Co. has a 12 month low of $65.34 and a 12 month high of $90.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.21.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.04). V.F. had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 31.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. V.F.’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Company Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

