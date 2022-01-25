Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 7,576 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,576 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Realty Income worth $15,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of O. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Realty Income during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Realty Income by 56.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in Realty Income during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the second quarter worth about $33,000. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $68.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.65 billion, a PE ratio of 54.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.80. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $58.27 and a 1 year high of $74.60.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $491.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.45 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 26.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a feb 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2465 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 234.92%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on O. Mizuho lowered their price target on Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Realty Income from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank cut Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

See Also: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.