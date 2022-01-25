Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 9,321 Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 162,234 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,321 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $16,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BNS. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. lifted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 109.9% in the third quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 11,848,905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $730,749,000 after acquiring an additional 6,203,008 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 32.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,427,666 shares of the bank’s stock worth $418,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,098 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 27.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,873,915 shares of the bank’s stock worth $317,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,867 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia in the third quarter worth $47,193,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia in the second quarter worth $48,974,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. TD Securities raised their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Fundamental Research raised their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from $87.68 to $100.91 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.72.

BNS opened at $70.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $84.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.97. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of $52.97 and a 1 year high of $74.24.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 24.64%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a $0.7817 dividend. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.