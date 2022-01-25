Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 9,572 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 327,451 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 9,572 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.14% of BorgWarner worth $14,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BWA. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,634,375 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $416,301,000 after purchasing an additional 177,879 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,340,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $259,247,000 after purchasing an additional 269,538 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,277,366 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $256,162,000 after purchasing an additional 154,431 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,055,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $218,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,356,514 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $210,897,000 after purchasing an additional 36,779 shares during the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $44.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.32. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.28 and a fifty-two week high of $55.55.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. BorgWarner’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 21.12%.

A number of brokerages have commented on BWA. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.23.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.