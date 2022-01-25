Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Trims Stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 205,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,466 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.06% of PACCAR worth $16,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in PACCAR by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 64,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,728,000 after acquiring an additional 7,403 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in PACCAR by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in PACCAR by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in PACCAR by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 49,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in PACCAR by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 406,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,015,000 after acquiring an additional 3,538 shares during the last quarter. 62.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on PACCAR from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded PACCAR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.00.

PCAR opened at $91.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.85. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $77.96 and a 1-year high of $101.79.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 7.80%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.70. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.15%.

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total transaction of $47,371.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $1,313,957.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

