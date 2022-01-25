Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,504 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,032 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.06% of Etsy worth $15,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in Etsy by 10.0% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 4,847 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in Etsy by 38.7% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 10,182 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Etsy during the third quarter valued at approximately $24,855,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in Etsy by 65.1% during the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 23,496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,887,000 after buying an additional 9,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Etsy by 7.2% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 21,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Etsy alerts:

In related news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 907 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.89, for a total transaction of $221,208.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 5,500 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,375,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 229,331 shares of company stock valued at $58,127,340. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $154.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a PE ratio of 45.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. Etsy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.00 and a 12 month high of $307.75.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $532.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.51 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 77.17% and a net margin of 21.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ETSY shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Etsy from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Etsy from $285.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Etsy from $265.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Etsy from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Etsy from $264.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Etsy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.43.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.