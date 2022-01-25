Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Trims Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,897 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.07% of Dollar Tree worth $14,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in Dollar Tree by 1.9% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 18,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 7.7% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 39,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 157.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 6,370 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.7% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the third quarter worth $1,580,000. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $132.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.74. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.26 and a 52-week high of $149.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 11.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $485,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 16,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total transaction of $2,040,857.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on DLTR shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $93.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $97.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.60.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

