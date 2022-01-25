Mizuho Cuts PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target to $200.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $225.00 to $200.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.33% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen cut their price target on PayPal from $317.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James cut their target price on PayPal from $264.00 to $229.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on PayPal from $352.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.41.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal stock opened at $162.17 on Tuesday. PayPal has a 1-year low of $152.08 and a 1-year high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $190.54 billion, a PE ratio of 38.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $187.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.22.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that PayPal will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total value of $1,888,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Lores purchased 2,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $180.08 per share, with a total value of $498,821.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and sold 44,114 shares worth $8,990,858. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 203.6% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.