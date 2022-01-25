Mizuho Trims Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Target Price to $150.00

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Mizuho from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 34.18% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on FIS. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $152.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.71.

Shares of FIS opened at $111.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.07 billion, a PE ratio of 302.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.75. Fidelity National Information Services has a one year low of $101.79 and a one year high of $155.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.73.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total transaction of $11,514,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.7% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.9% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 33.9% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 336 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 10.4% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 10,253 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

