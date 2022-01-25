MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Coverage Initiated at KeyCorp

Stock analysts at KeyCorp started coverage on shares of MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sector weight” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded MKS Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on MKS Instruments from $285.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Monday, December 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.00.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

Shares of MKSI stock traded down $7.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $156.05. 529,450 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454,466. MKS Instruments has a twelve month low of $138.70 and a twelve month high of $199.44. The firm has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 4.56.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.02. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $741.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. MKS Instruments’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that MKS Instruments will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total transaction of $46,773.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.16, for a total transaction of $465,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in MKS Instruments in the third quarter valued at $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in MKS Instruments during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 93.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.