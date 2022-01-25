MktCoin Market Cap Reaches $14,296.54 (MLM)

MktCoin (CURRENCY:MLM) traded up 12.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One MktCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. MktCoin has a market capitalization of $14,296.54 and $90.00 worth of MktCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MktCoin has traded down 30.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002735 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00050263 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,407.96 or 0.06583941 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.79 or 0.00054122 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36,581.31 or 1.00022288 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003298 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00048873 BTC.

MktCoin Profile

MktCoin’s total supply is 2,274,139,410 coins and its circulating supply is 1,209,529,900 coins. MktCoin’s official Twitter account is @MKTcoin_MLM and its Facebook page is accessible here . MktCoin’s official website is mktcoin.org

