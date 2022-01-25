MobileCoin (MOB) 24-Hour Volume Hits $796,490.00

MobileCoin (CURRENCY:MOB) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. MobileCoin has a market cap of $346.16 million and approximately $796,490.00 worth of MobileCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MobileCoin has traded down 48.3% against the US dollar. One MobileCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.66 or 0.00012484 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MobileCoin Profile

MobileCoin is a Merkle coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. MobileCoin’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,218,324 coins. MobileCoin’s official website is mobilecoin.foundation . MobileCoin’s official Twitter account is @mobilecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The MobileCoin Protocol is a set of rules that define a decentralized cryptocurrency. Anyone is free to review the open soure code that implements the protocol, to verify that it is correct or to propose improvements. The MobileCoin Foundation will oversee development of the MobileCoin software in GitHub. “

MobileCoin Coin Trading

