MobileCoin One Day Volume Reaches $1.65 Million (MOB)

MobileCoin (CURRENCY:MOB) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. Over the last seven days, MobileCoin has traded down 49.1% against the US dollar. One MobileCoin coin can now be purchased for $4.58 or 0.00012593 BTC on exchanges. MobileCoin has a market capitalization of $340.11 million and approximately $1.65 million worth of MobileCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Siacoin (SC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Nano (XNO) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00006442 BTC.

ScPrime (SCP) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003805 BTC.

Mob Inu (MOB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Silver Coin (SC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Scaleswap (SCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Scope (SCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MobileCoin Profile

MobileCoin (MOB) is a Merkle coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. MobileCoin’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,218,324 coins. MobileCoin’s official Twitter account is @mobilecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MobileCoin is mobilecoin.foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “The MobileCoin Protocol is a set of rules that define a decentralized cryptocurrency. Anyone is free to review the open soure code that implements the protocol, to verify that it is correct or to propose improvements. The MobileCoin Foundation will oversee development of the MobileCoin software in GitHub. “

MobileCoin Coin Trading

