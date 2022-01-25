ModiHost Price Tops $0.0538 on Major Exchanges (AIM)

ModiHost (CURRENCY:AIM) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 25th. ModiHost has a market capitalization of $67,050.81 and approximately $13,591.00 worth of ModiHost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ModiHost coin can currently be bought for $0.0538 or 0.00000147 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ModiHost has traded 38.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About ModiHost

AIM is a coin. It was first traded on May 17th, 2018. ModiHost’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,246,664 coins. ModiHost’s official Twitter account is @AimedisGlobal . ModiHost’s official message board is medium.com/@ModiHost . The official website for ModiHost is modihost.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Aimedis is a medical care platform. It works as an intermediary between doctors and patients in order to create a medical data marketplace, where users can provide medical data to the doctors, and doctors can diagnose patients. At Aimedis, online medical prescriptions are possible as well as access to A.I. (Artificial Intelligence) tools that are able to examine medical data. The Aimedis (AIM) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and/or to pay for other users medical services when using Aimedis. In addition, to buy or sell medical data, AIM tokens are required. “

