Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,477 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.12% of Mohawk Industries worth $15,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MHK. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,419,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,661,000 after acquiring an additional 222,227 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $41,138,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 900,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,041,000 after acquiring an additional 208,426 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1,654.4% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,802,000 after acquiring an additional 147,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 343,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,982,000 after acquiring an additional 121,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

MHK opened at $158.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.51. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.64 and a 1 year high of $231.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $174.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.16.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.15. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MHK. Raymond James decreased their target price on Mohawk Industries from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Mohawk Industries from $167.00 to $157.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.36.

Mohawk Industries Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

