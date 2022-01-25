Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP.A) Trading 3.3% Higher

Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP.A)’s stock price shot up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $60.00 and last traded at $59.01. 767 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 200% from the average session volume of 256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.10.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.63 and a 200 day moving average of $58.66.

Get Molson Coors Brewing alerts:

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter.

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Brewing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Brewing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.