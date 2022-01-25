Monero Classic Price Hits $0.21 on Exchanges (XMC)

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded 12.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. In the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar. Monero Classic has a market capitalization of $4.10 million and approximately $25,880.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero Classic coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000573 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.81 or 0.00391377 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000125 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000305 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic Profile

Monero Classic (XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Monero Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

