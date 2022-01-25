MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) Stock Price Up 2.5%

MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) traded up 2.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.01 and last traded at $9.50. 126,396 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 2,346,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.27.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered MoneyGram International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on MoneyGram International from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised MoneyGram International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.31.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $847.20 million, a P/E ratio of -23.18 and a beta of 1.51.
In other news, Director Peggy Vaughan bought 44,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.69 per share, for a total transaction of $300,896.13. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Bruce Turner bought 87,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.59 per share, for a total transaction of $489,125.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 205,977 shares of company stock valued at $1,215,011 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arctis Global LLC purchased a new stake in MoneyGram International during the second quarter worth $30,115,000. Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 511.1% during the 3rd quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 2,750,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 5,886.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,284,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245,860 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,149,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MoneyGram International by 265.7% in the 2nd quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,194,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,232 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.
About MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI)
MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.
