Moneysupermarket.com Group (OTCMKTS:MYSRF) Hits New 1-Year High at $2.84

Shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (OTCMKTS:MYSRF) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.84 and last traded at $2.84, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.84.

MYSRF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded Moneysupermarket.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Moneysupermarket.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised Moneysupermarket.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.90 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.08.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.84.

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, and Other segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, flights, car hire, and hotels, as well as provides tips, tricks, inspiration, and guidance on booking a holiday during COVID-19 under the TravelSupermarket brand.

