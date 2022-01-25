Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Acquired by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,103 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $9,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MPWR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 13.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 12.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 125,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,966,000 after buying an additional 13,759 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 29.0% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 19.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 7.7% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,604,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MPWR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC cut Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $542.20.

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $402.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $495.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $484.95. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $301.51 and a fifty-two week high of $580.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.86.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 19.22%. The business had revenue of $323.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 53.93%.

In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 7,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.27, for a total transaction of $4,283,633.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.27, for a total value of $800,474.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,041 shares of company stock valued at $17,884,422. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

