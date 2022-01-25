Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) Shares Gap Down to $47.14

Shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $47.14, but opened at $44.89. Montrose Environmental Group shares last traded at $44.34, with a volume of 668 shares trading hands.

MEG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Montrose Environmental Group from C$15.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Montrose Environmental Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America downgraded Montrose Environmental Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Montrose Environmental Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.06.

The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.81 and a beta of 0.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.94.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $132.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.31 million. Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a positive return on equity of 7.31%. Equities analysts predict that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Montrose Environmental Group news, CEO Vijay Manthripragada sold 1,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total value of $129,146.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard E. Perlman sold 3,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $251,302.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,092 shares of company stock worth $5,584,758 in the last 90 days. 16.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 47,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 9,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG)

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

