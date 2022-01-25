Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,713,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,040 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.46% of Moody’s worth $960,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Moody’s by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,508,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,895,215,000 after acquiring an additional 40,892 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Moody’s by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,172,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,967,492,000 after acquiring an additional 179,514 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Moody’s by 3.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,374,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,948,057,000 after acquiring an additional 202,540 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in Moody’s by 11.6% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,104,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,102,383,000 after acquiring an additional 322,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Moody’s by 6.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,014,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $730,094,000 after acquiring an additional 130,904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.82, for a total transaction of $181,848.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.28, for a total value of $125,856.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,390 shares of company stock worth $556,086. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $428.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $436.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $402.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $416.27.

Shares of MCO stock opened at $344.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $382.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $379.65. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $261.38 and a twelve month high of $407.94.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 99.53%. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

