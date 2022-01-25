Moonriver (MOVR) Price Reaches $78.57 on Major Exchanges

Moonriver (CURRENCY:MOVR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. Over the last seven days, Moonriver has traded down 37.3% against the dollar. One Moonriver coin can currently be purchased for about $78.57 or 0.00212836 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Moonriver has a market capitalization of $223.83 million and approximately $18.71 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002710 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.47 or 0.00050024 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,453.23 or 0.06645714 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00054277 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,906.11 or 0.99977160 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003351 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00049232 BTC.

About Moonriver

Moonriver’s total supply is 10,241,955 coins and its circulating supply is 2,848,866 coins. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Moonriver

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonriver should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonriver using one of the exchanges listed above.

